This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
