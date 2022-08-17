Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.