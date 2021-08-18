This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mainly clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92.91. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
