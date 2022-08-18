This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
