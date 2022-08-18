Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.