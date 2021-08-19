This evening in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then cloudy skies overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 33% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
