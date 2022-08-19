Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.