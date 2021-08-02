Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.