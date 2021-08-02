Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
