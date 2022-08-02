Aug. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.