Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Sunday. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
