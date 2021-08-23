This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
