This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mainly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tod…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 69F. Winds…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We wi…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach …
For the drive home in Mooresville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Satur…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot…