Aug. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

