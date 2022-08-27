Aug. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.