Aug. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 94. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.