Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east.