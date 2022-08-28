This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Expect periods of …
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tod…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Exp…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Moores…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach …
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Ho…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mainly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for h…
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.