For the drive home in Mooresville: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
