Aug. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: A few showers early with overcast skies late. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

