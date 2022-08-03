This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Aug. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunde…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 93. Today has the makings …
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 th…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is s…
This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast …
For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatur…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…