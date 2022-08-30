Mooresville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
