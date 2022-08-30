Aug. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.