Aug. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.