Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Exp…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degr…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are p…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 de…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Moores…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Ho…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …