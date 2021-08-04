Aug. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.