Mooresville's evening forecast: Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm early. Then partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
