This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Showers this evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
