This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunde…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the maki…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatur…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We'll …
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F.…