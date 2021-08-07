For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear to partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. We'll see su…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skie…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 th…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorm…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 63 …
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Expect …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. I…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Thur…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted.…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall ar…