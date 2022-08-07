For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Aug. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today…
This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and varia…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the maki…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. How likely …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix …
For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatur…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We'll …