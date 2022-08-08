Mooresville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, becoming fair overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Tuesday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
