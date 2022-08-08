Aug. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, becoming fair overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Tuesday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.