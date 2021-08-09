This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A few clouds. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 94.9. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 34% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
