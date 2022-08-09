 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

