This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Today has the makings of a p…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. How likely …
For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very hot…
This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and varia…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the maki…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, becoming fair overnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. We will see a mix …
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.