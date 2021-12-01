Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
