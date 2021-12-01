 Skip to main content
Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

