Dec. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Warmth turns chilly Dec. 5-9, see Joe and Sean's winter forecast in Snow Search

Expect a transition from mild to cold for the first full week of December, with one storm to watch out for. Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City and Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch look at the weather trends for Dec. 5-9 from North Carolina up the I-95 corridor to New Jersey, with a sneak peek at a deep winter chill to come after.

