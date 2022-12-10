 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 2 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold, snowy pieces are there but need to connect, see Joe and Sean's Snow Search

Cold, snowy pieces are there but need to connect, see Joe and Sean's Snow Search

The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio