Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
