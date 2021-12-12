 Skip to main content
Dec. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

