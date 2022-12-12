 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Mainly clear skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Cold, snowy pieces are there but need to connect, see Joe and Sean's Snow Search

The ingredients are there for a cold and snowy pattern. However, they need to be cooked into nor'easters and coastal storms. Meteorologist Sean Sublette at the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci at The Press of Atlantic City dive deeper into the weather pattern for the week of Dec. 12 to see if they'll get put together. 

