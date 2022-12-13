 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold Hanukkah and Christmas week, will it storm? Joe, Sean talk on Snow Search

Cold Hanukkah and Christmas week, will it storm? Joe, Sean talk on Snow Search

Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio