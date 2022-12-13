Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.