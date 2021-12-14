Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.