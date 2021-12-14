This evening in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Mo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees t…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomor…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Moore…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Exp…