 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

This evening in Mooresville: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Thursday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cold Hanukkah and Christmas week, will it storm? Joe, Sean talk on Snow Search

Cold Hanukkah and Christmas week, will it storm? Joe, Sean talk on Snow Search

Temperatures will likely be below average the week of Dec. 18, the week of Hanukkah. However, will it begin to look a lot like Christmas by the holiday at the end of the week? There's a strong signal for a storm on Dec. 24 - 25. However, Meteorologist Joe Martucci and Meteorologist Sean Sublette are skeptical as to whether the storm will come with the cold air seen days prior to it. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio