Dec. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Thursday. It should reach a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north.