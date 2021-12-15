Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. Mo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees t…
Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Rain ending early. Remaining cloudy. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Moore…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday, …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…