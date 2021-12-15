Dec. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.