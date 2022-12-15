This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
