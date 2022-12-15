 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

