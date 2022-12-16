 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

