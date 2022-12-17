 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

