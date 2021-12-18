This evening in Mooresville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 55F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
