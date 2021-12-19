This evening in Mooresville: Mainly clear. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Dec. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
