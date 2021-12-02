This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. It should be a fairl…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 de…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees …
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. Exp…
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Mooresville. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Folks in the Mooresville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperat…
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…