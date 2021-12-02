 Skip to main content
Dec. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mainly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mooresville community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

