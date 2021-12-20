Dec. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.