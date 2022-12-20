Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Wednesday. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.