Dec. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

Local Weather

