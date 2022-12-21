Dec. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Thursday. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 87% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.