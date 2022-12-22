 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dec. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 27F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Friday, Mooresville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. A 9-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

